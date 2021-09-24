Publix pharmacy now offering Pfizer booster shots in select Central Florida counties

ORLANDO, Fla. – Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots are now available for certain individuals at Publix pharmacies in Brevard, Orange, Polk and Duval counties, according to a news release.

Starting on Saturday Sept. 25, all Publix Pharmacy locations in Florida will begin offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Booster doses will be provided on a walk-in basis this weekend but customers can schedule an appointment on the grocer’s website starting Monday, Sept. 27.

Publix is the latest pharmacy chain to offer third doses of the vaccine to eligible individuals.

CVS, Winn-Dixie, Walgreens, Walmart and Sam’s Club are already scheduling appointments for booster shots.

This comes one day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed the extra doses for millions of older or otherwise vulnerable Americans.

According to CDC guidelines, those eligible for a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine need to have received their second dose of the Pfizer shot at least six months ago.

To qualify, they must also be:

Aged 65 or older

Aged 50 - 64 with underlying medical conditions

Residents of a long-term care facility

Aged18 - 49 with underlying medical conditions, based on individual benefit and risk

Aged 18 - 64 who are at an increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of an occupational or institutional setting

Those with compromised immune systems can receive a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine as early as 28 days after their second dose.

COVID-19 vaccines come at no cost to the customer, however, those will health insurance are asked to bring their insurance card.

Customers without health insurance are asked to bring their driver’s license or Social Security number.

Walmart is offering booster shots, for more information, click this link.