Dolphins vs. Colts: How to watch, stream, listen

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins look to end a two-game losing streak when the team hosts the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

What channel is the game on? WKMG

How can you listen to the game? 580 AM

How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Which team is favored to win the game? Miami is a 2-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total is set at 43

The Dolphins will continue to play Jacoby Brissett at quarterback after Tua Tagovailoa was placed on injured reserve with a ribs injury.

The bright spot for Miami is the Dolphins will play against a winless team on Sunday.

The Colts are 0-3 and quarterback Carson Wentz has not played as well as the team hoped.

The former quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles has thrown for 692 yards and three touchdowns in three games this season. No. 2 has also turned the ball over twice this year.

Miami’s offense has also struggled this year, The Dolphins have only scored 44 points in three games this season.

Rookie Jaylen Waddle has been the best player on offense for Miami.

The former Alabama receiver has 22 catches for 167 yards and one touchdown.