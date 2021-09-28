Plane carrying 2 crashes on Florida road after propeller snaps off

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Two people survived after their plane crashed late Monday in Miramar, authorities said.

According to Miramar police, the plane came down on Palm Avenue, just north of Miramar Parkway.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

According to News 6 partner WPLG-TV, the wings of the Cessna 172 Skyhawk were intact after the crash, but the propeller snapped off and the tail nearly broke off.

According to flightaware.com, the plane took off from Naples around 9:30 p.m. and was supposed to arrive at an airport in the Hollywood area around 10:30 p.m. but never made it to its destination.

Ad

Authorities said two people were on board the plane and that they were alive. Police said both victims were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, but their conditions have not been released.

Officers also did not say whether anyone on the ground was hurt when the plane came down.

The National Transportation Safety Board will be handling the investigation, police said.

Records show the plane is registered to UAN Venture Partners in Pasco County.