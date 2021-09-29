Spooky season returns: Check out these Central Florida-area haunted houses, trails

The Haunted Road will debut in Orlando this Halloween season. (Courtesy of The Haunted Road)

ORLANDO, Fla. – October is practically here and that means spooky season is once again upon us.

We’re just over a month away from Halloween, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get into the “spirit” beforehand. And you don’t have to head to the parks to experience the seasonal scares.

From haunted houses, trails or drive-thru haunts, we have various options to check out throughout October. Here are some Central Florida-area frights you can experience:

Altamonte Springs

A Petrified Forest on Altamonte Drive is opening its haunted trails on Friday, Oct. 1, through the entire month. They offer a variety of options for guests who may want to just enjoy food and those who want the “full wrath” of the trails. Click here to learn more.

Kissimmee

While this haunted house is open year-round, the start of spooky season is the perfect time to experience Mortem Manor. The haunted house features “two floors of state-of-the-art special effects, live actors and scares around every corner,” according to its website. Tickets are only sold at the gate due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but you can still check out prices online.

Lake Helen

This year, the Cassadega Haunted Attraction returns to Lake Helen with monsters and spirits that have been released. The website dares guests to “play their games and try to survive.” Click here to purchase tickets to attend from Oct. 28 - Oct. 31.

Orlando

The Haunted Road, described as “one of the last remaining haunted roads in Central Florida,” is welcoming guests starting Thursday, Sept. 30. The attraction is a drive-thru experience located off Lake Pickett Road. For tickets and more information, click here.

Ocoee

This interactive walk-through show will not only get your heart pumping, but it will also put funds toward the nonprofit “Special Animals for Special Hearts.” Tickets are on sale for select dates toward the end of October at Jim Beech Recreational Center.

Oviedo

Scream N’ Stream at the Oviedo Mall had its grand opening on Sept. 17 and features live performers and pyrotechnic effects, according to its website. Because it is a drive-thru experience, it is priced per vehicle. It runs on select nights, so be sure to check their calendar before you go.

Plant City

The outdoor haunted trail features three haunted trails, an escape game, live entertainment and more. Make your way through the woods “that the legendary phantom Sir Henry haunts as he looks for the murderer of his Bride.” Opening night is on Friday with tickets starting at $25. Click here to learn more.

If you have a haunted house or trail you would like added to this story, be sure to send an email to web@wkmg.com.