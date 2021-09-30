Disney Originals: Street side entertainment sets the tone on Mainstreet

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Central Florida celebrates Disney World’s 50th, we’re reminded of all the changes that have happened in the half-century since it opened.

Through it all, rides like the Tea Cups, Jungle Cruise and Haunted Mansion remain as Disney originals.

But it’s the street side entertainment, the things you won’t find on a park map, that create the mood that keeps guests coming back.

We spoke with one cast member who has been there since the start. Forrest Bahruth spent a career as director of live entertainment.

He gives us a nostalgic tour of main street entertainment. Check it out by watching the video at the top of this story.