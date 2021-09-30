Wingman: Passenger jumps onto wing of airplane at Florida airport

FILE - In this Monday, July 27, 2020, file photo, An American Airlines Boeing 737-823 lands at Miami International Airport in Miami. American Airlines is telling some flight attendants to cut short their leaves of absence and come back to work. The airline said Thursday, July 15, 2021 that it is canceling extended leaves for about 3,300 flight attendants, and it wants them flying by November or December. Plus, the airline expects to hire 800 new flight attendants by next March. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

MIAMI – Police say a passenger on an American Airlines flight that landed at Miami International Airport opened an emergency door and walked on the wing as the plane reached the terminal.

Flight 920 from Cali, Colombia, landed Wednesday night in Miami when the incident happened.

American Airlines said in a statement that “the customer was immediately detained by law enforcement.”

Once the gate was attached to the plane, U.S. Customs and Border Protection took the man into custody without incident. All the other passengers were able to leave without issue.

Authorities offered no additional details.

American Airlines issued the following statement:

“We are aware of an incident involving a passenger on American Airlines flight 920 from Cali, Colombia (CLO) to Miami (MIA).

“While customers were exiting the plane at the gate, a passenger opened the over-wing emergency exit and jumped onto the ramp. The customer was immediately detained by law enforcement officials. All other customers deplaned normally. We thank our team members for their professionalism and apologize to our customers for the inconvenience.”