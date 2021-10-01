‘He’s a fighter:’ New Smyrna Beach community rallying behind injured firefighter

Officials said firefighter Jeremy Macklefresh was injured during an accident last month.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – The New Smyrna Beach community is supporting an injured firefighter who is recovering after suffering traumatic injuries during an accident while on the job.

Officials said firefighter Jeremy Macklefresh was injured during an accident last month. He was on duty driving an emergency response vehicle when the accident happened. It’s unclear what caused the accident, according to officials.

Macklefresh’s father-in-law, Mark Gutowski, said he remembers getting the call from his daughter, Kimberly Macklefresh. She told him he was being rushed to Halifax Hospital.

“It was Kimberly saying Jeremy had been in a freak accident and she was on her way to the emergency room,” Gutowski said.

Macklefresh, who is also known as Cubby, was severely injured in the accident. Gutowski said doctors told them several times he wasn’t going to make it.

“He’s a fighter. Four times they ruled him out and four times he came back,” Gutowski said. “He’s up there, he’s fighting for his life. He’s fighting for his wife. He’s fighting for his two boys.”

Macklefresh and his wife have two sons, 2-year-old Jeden and 6-month-old Jaxon.

His fire family and the community are now fighting for Macklefresh. After the accident, they held a prayer vigil outside the hospital. The fire department is also selling #CubbyStrong shirts, bracelets and neck gaiters.

The fire department is also hosting a fundraiser on Saturday at the Lost Lagoon to raise money to help pay for his medical expenses. The event includes a cornhole tournament, 50/50 raffle, silent auction and live music.

Adam Sarwi, with NSB Professional Firefighters Local 2271, said the fire department is doing everything they can to support Macklefresh and his family.

“It’s one of our own and there’s a definite brotherhood within the fire department and so we want to do everything we can,” Sarwi said.

Sarwi adds they are grateful the community is getting results to help one of their own.

“The whole essence of the job is giving to the community, being in there a time of need, being there to be what they need, when they need it,” Sarwi sai.d “And so it is amazing to see the community showing some love back to that.”

Gutowski said Macklefresh is getting better every day and could be moved out of the ICU soon. He adds the outpouring of support will help on his long road to recovery.

“I know that would be Jeremy’s dream as well to be back in these firehouses, and wearing that gear and helping out his community,” Gutowski said.

Saturday’s fundraiser at Lost Lagoon starts at 11 a.m. The restaurant is located at 2004 N. Dixie Fwy in New Smyrna Beach.

The firefighters’ union is also accepting donations through Venmo at @Local2271.