Dolphins vs. Buccaneers: How to watch, stream, listen

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play an AFC opponent for the second straight week as the team hosts the Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

What channel is the game on? News 6 WKMG-TV

How can you listen to the game? 580 AM

How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Which team is favored to win the game? Tampa Bay is a 10-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total is set at 48

The Bucs are 3-1 this year, Tampa Bay is tied for first place in the NFC South.

Miami is 1-3 this season, the Dolphins are tied for second place in the AFC East.

Tom Brady and the Bucs are coming off a two-point win against the New England Patriots in No. 12′s homecoming with his former squad.

The Dolphins offense continues to struggle, Miami’s 27-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts has the team on a three-game losing streak.

The Bucs have a top-5 offense in the NFL and Brady leads the league with 1,356 passing yards.

Ad

The seven-time Super Bowl winner has 10 touchdown throws and two interceptions in four games.

Receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans have been Brady’s favorite targets this year.

Godwin has 22 catches for 296 yards and two touchdowns, Evans has 23 catches for 280 yards and two touchdowns.

Jacoby Brissett will continue to play at quarterback for the Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa is still out with a ribs injury.

DeVante Parker has been the one bright spot for Miami’s offense this year.

The six-foot-three 219-pound receiver has 17 catches for 242 yards and a touchdown this season.

Despite Parker’s decent season, the Dolphins have the second-worst offense in the NFL.

Miami is only scoring 15.5 points a game, for comparison, Tampa Bay is averaging 30.5 points game.