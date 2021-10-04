Florida leaders offer prayers, well-wishes following Casey DeSantis’s cancer diagnosis

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Monday that his wife was recently diagnosed with breast cancer, prompting an outpouring of support from state leaders across the political spectrum.

“I am saddened to report that Florida’s esteemed First Lady and my beloved wife has been diagnosed with breast cancer,” the first-term Republican governor said Monday in a statement.

The governor and his 41-year-old wife, a former TV reporter and anchor in Jacksonville, have three children.

“As the mother of three young children, Casey is the centerpiece of our family and has made an impact on the lives of countless Floridians through her initiatives as First Lady,” the statement said. “As she faces the most difficult test of her life, she will have not only have my unwavering support but the support of our entire family, as well as the prayers and well wishes from Floridians across our state. Casey is a true fighter, and she will never, never, never give up.”

You can read some of the reactions from Florida leaders below:

.@FLCaseyDeSantis As a #breastcancer survivor also diagnosed at 41 and a 14 year survivor, I’m wishing you the strength you need to fight and win this battle. The breast cancer survivor sisterhood knows no party. Please reach out if I can help in any way. https://t.co/GKb6oFLRbS — Debbie Wasserman Schultz (@DWStweets) October 4, 2021

Our hearts and thoughts are with @FLCaseyDeSantis. Ann and I pray that the Lord grants Casey, @GovRonDeSantis and their family strength in this fight. Florida stands with you! https://t.co/zdfrWeBelP — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) October 4, 2021

Sending our love to First Lady @FLCaseyDeSantis during this difficult journey. Wishing you a speedy and full recovery! ❤️ https://t.co/EriVKuwXbB — Rep. Carlos G Smith (@CarlosGSmith) October 4, 2021

My prayers go out to First Lady @FLCaseyDeSantis and @RonDeSantisFL. Florida’s First Lady is a devoted mother and a strong advocate for all Floridians. She has our unwavering support as we pray for her recovery. pic.twitter.com/Uf2FVXBmhD — Laurel M. Lee (@FLSecofState) October 4, 2021

We wish Florida First Lady ⁦@CaseyDeSantis⁩ a successful treatment and quick recovery. The DeSantis family will be in our prayers. https://t.co/Kq4KiYAqTx — Rep. Darren Soto (@RepDarrenSoto) October 4, 2021

Jennifer and I Pray for healing and strength for our First Lady @FLCaseyDeSantis as she battles breast cancer. Florida stands with you in your fight 🙏🏻 — Manny Diaz Jr. (@SenMannyDiazJr) October 4, 2021

So very sorry to hear this news. @FLCaseyDeSantis and her family are in my thoughts and prayers. From one mom to another, sending you hope, love, and strength for a battle I know you will win 💙https://t.co/By18fFRTyZ — Lauren Book (@LeaderBookFL) October 4, 2021

My heart goes out to our state’s First Lady Casey DeSantis. Floridians are in your corner, united in praying for strength for you and your family during this difficult time. 🙏 — Commissioner Nikki Fried (@NikkiFriedFL) October 4, 2021

