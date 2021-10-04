Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Florida leaders offer prayers, well-wishes following Casey DeSantis’s cancer diagnosis

Support comes from across the political spectrum

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Casey DeSantis unveiled The Facts, Your Future campaign. (News 6)

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Monday that his wife was recently diagnosed with breast cancer, prompting an outpouring of support from state leaders across the political spectrum.

“I am saddened to report that Florida’s esteemed First Lady and my beloved wife has been diagnosed with breast cancer,” the first-term Republican governor said Monday in a statement.

The governor and his 41-year-old wife, a former TV reporter and anchor in Jacksonville, have three children.

“As the mother of three young children, Casey is the centerpiece of our family and has made an impact on the lives of countless Floridians through her initiatives as First Lady,” the statement said. “As she faces the most difficult test of her life, she will have not only have my unwavering support but the support of our entire family, as well as the prayers and well wishes from Floridians across our state. Casey is a true fighter, and she will never, never, never give up.”

You can read some of the reactions from Florida leaders below:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

