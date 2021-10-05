Orlando will bid for 2026 World Pride

Orlando – Activists in Orlando’s LGBTQ+ community met at a community reception Monday night at the JW Bonnet Creek Resort to discuss Orlando’s bid to host World Pride in 2026.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, Come Out With Pride Executive Director Tatiana Quiroga, Pulse survivor Brandon Wolf and RuPaul’s Drag Race star Ginger Minj were all in attendance.

“We know that is the same year that the bid is going in for the World Cup and we’ve chosen to actually partner and collaborate with those folks to make sure that we are both working together and to make sure it is a communal effort,” Quiroga said.

World Pride is a consortium of Pride organizations from around the world that picks a different city every year to host an international celebration of the LGBTQ+ community.

Orlando will officially enter its bid during a conference in October 2022.

Ad

“We are putting in our bid for World Pride 2026 and that will be the 10th-anniversary remembrance of Pulse and that’s one of the reasons we want to do that,” Quiroga said. “We want to invite the world to come to our home, to our community, to be able to see the growth and the resiliency and the strength that the Central Florida community has especially after Pulse.”

2026 will mark 10 years since the massacre at gay Orlando nightclub Pulse. 49 people were killed. 53 others were seriously injured.