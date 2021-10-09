14-year-old arrested for shooting teen with BB gun, deputies say

A 14-year-old was arrested on Saturday for allegedly shooting a 15-year-old with a BB gun on a bike trail on Oct. 7, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the victim was on his way home from football practice from Matanzas High School with a friend when he was shot in the abdomen while walking along the trail.

The two teens walking along the trail were yelled at from a nearby screened-in patio by the 14-year-old, who told them to leave the area, according to deputies.

The 14-year-old then fired one time toward the other teens on the trail and went back inside his residence, according to deputies.

The 15-year-old who was shot is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

The 14-year-old was arrested and has been charged with aggravated assault and aggravated battery causing bodily harm, according to deputies.

The use of BB guns by a minor under the age of 16 is prohibited unless under the supervision of an adult who is acting with consent, deputies said.