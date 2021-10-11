WATCH LIVE at 10 a.m.: Gov. DeSantis holds news conference in Winter Haven

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday will hold a news conference in Winter Haven.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at Winter Haven City Hall.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

DeSantis will be joined by Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle, Department of Transportation Secretary Kevin Thibault and Enterprise Florida Secretary of Commerce Jamal Sowell.

The specific topic of discussion has not been released.

You can watch the news conference live in the medial player at the top of this story.