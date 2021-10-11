Nestlé recalls Nature’s Heart products over peanut allergy concerns

Nestlé is recalling Nature’s Heart fruit and trail mix products because they may contain undeclared peanuts.

The recall centers around four 1.5-ounce products, including Superfood Trail Mix, Toasted Coconut Chips, Pineapple Chili Cashew Glazed Mix and Mango Turmeric Cashew Glazed Mix.

[TRENDING: Southwest Airlines flight cancellations continue | Oviedo High football coach dies after battle with cancer | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Those with allergies to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening reactions if they consume the products, according to the FDA.

The recall was initiated after Nestlé received two complaints from individuals with peanut allergies who ate the Nature’s Heart Superfoods Trail Mix and Mango Turmeric Cashew Glazed Mix and experienced mild reactions. No severe reactions or hospitalizations have been reported.

None of the products contain peanuts, and peanuts are not identified as an allergen on the product labels, but the company is investigating whether the products may have been inadvertently cross-contaminated with peanuts during manufacture.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. They should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Retailers and consumers with questions may call Nestlé Professional Customer Service at 800-288-8682.

For full details about the recall, visit the FDA’s website.