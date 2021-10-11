‘Star Trek’ actor William Shatner’s flight to space delayed by a day

“Captain Kirk” will have to wait a little longer before he can be beamed up to space.

Jeff Bezos’ space travel company, Blue Origin, says high winds are expected at the company’s Texas launch site Tuesday, when Shatner along with three others were expected to liftoff.

Blue Origin says it is now trying to launch one day later, on Wednesday morning.

Shatner, 90, will become the oldest person to go to space.

His flight will last just 10 minutes and reach no higher than about 66 miles.

The capsule will parachute back to the desert floor, not far from where it took off.