UPDATE: Mother located after toddler handed to stranger at Florida hospital

Officers ask for help with finding toddler's parents

MIAMI – UPDATE: The mother of a toddler who was abandoned at a Miami hospital has been located, authorities confirmed Wednesday morning.

It’s not known if the mother was the woman who left the girl, about 2 years old, with a stranger the day before and did not return.

INITIAL STORY: Miami police are seeking the public’s help in finding the parents or guardians of a toddler who was handed to a stranger at a hospital, WPLG-TV reported.

A woman left the girl, who appears to be 2 years old, with a man on Tuesday, telling him she was going to the restroom at Mercy Hospital, according to the Miami Police Department.

The woman, however, never returned, authorities said.

“She hands off the child to this unknown man,” Miami police Officer Kaina Fallat told WPLG-TV. “Luckily, he was an (off-duty) police officer and what was going through his mind was that he went into police mode.”

Fallat said the officer immediately called for help.

The girl has been placed in the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families.

Anyone with information about the girl is asked to call 305-603-6300.