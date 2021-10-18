Colin Powell dies from complications of COVID-19

In this image from video made available before the start of the convention, former Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during the second night of the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (Democratic National Convention via AP)

Gen. Colin Powell, the first Black U.S. Secretary of State, has died from complications of COVID-19, his family said Monday on Facebook.

Powell was 84 years old.

In a Facebook post, Powell’s family said, “the former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, passed away this morning due to complications from Covid 19. He was fully vaccinated.”

“We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American,” the Facebook post stated.

In the social media post, the family thanked the staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center.