WATCH LIVE: Medical examiner called to Florida park as search for Brian Laundrie continues

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. – The Sarasota County medical examiner was called Wednesday to a Florida park after authorities found several items belonging to Brian Laundrie, the missing fiancé of Gabby Petito, according to multiple reports.

Law enforcement met Laundrie’s parents, Chris and Robert, at the park Wednesday morning, according to the family attorney Steven Bertolino.

Steven Bertolino said some articles belonging to Laundrie were found, but he did not provide any other details.

A more thorough search is now underway.

FILE - This police camera video provided by The Moab Police Department shows Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van she was traveling in with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12, 2021. Teton County Coroner Brent Blue is scheduled to announce the findings of Petito's autopsy at a news conference early Tuesday, Oct. 12. (The Moab Police Department via AP)

The Sarasota County medical examiner has been called to the scene, and Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said a cadaver dog and two spotters were also on site, CNN reported.

Petito’s remains were found in mid-September in a national forest in Wyoming, where the couple had last been seen together. She died by strangulation, officials said.

Laundrie is wanted in connection with Petito’s death.