WATCH LIVE: Medical examiner called to Florida park as search for Brian Laundrie continues

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. – The Sarasota County medical examiner was called Wednesday to a Florida park after authorities found several items belonging to Brian Laundrie, the missing fiancé of Gabby Petito, according to multiple reports.
Law enforcement met Laundrie’s parents, Chris and Robert, at the park Wednesday morning, according to the family attorney Steven Bertolino.
Steven Bertolino said some articles belonging to Laundrie were found, but he did not provide any other details.
A more thorough search is now underway.
The Sarasota County medical examiner has been called to the scene, and Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said a cadaver dog and two spotters were also on site, CNN reported.
Petito’s remains were found in mid-September in a national forest in Wyoming, where the couple had last been seen together. She died by strangulation, officials said.
Laundrie is wanted in connection with Petito’s death.