2021 Volusia County Voter Guide: Sample ballots, races, more

Residents from several areas across Volusia County will head to the polls in early November for a handful of races, including mayor of Lake Helen.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2, for races in Lake Helen and Daytona Beach.
Early voting takes place in DeLand at the Supervisor of Elections Office at 1750 S. Woodland Blvd. Oct. 25 to Oct. 29 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The deadline to request a ballot to be mailed is Oct. 23.
Below are all the upcoming races in Volusia County. Check back the night of Nov. 2 for election results.
Lake Helen Mayor
- Cameron Lane
- Vernon Burton
Lake Helen Commission Zone 1
- Kelly Frasca (I)
- Heather Rutledge
Daytona Beach Commissioner Zone 2 (SPECIAL ELECTION RUNOFF)
- Larry McDermott
- Ken Strickland