2021 Volusia County Voter Guide: Sample ballots, races, more

Residents from several areas across Volusia County will head to the polls in early November for a handful of races, including mayor of Lake Helen.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2, for races in Lake Helen and Daytona Beach.

[MORE: View sample ballots in Volusia County]

Early voting takes place in DeLand at the Supervisor of Elections Office at 1750 S. Woodland Blvd. Oct. 25 to Oct. 29 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The deadline to request a ballot to be mailed is Oct. 23.

[MORE: Find your polling place]

Below are all the upcoming races in Volusia County. Check back the night of Nov. 2 for election results.

Lake Helen Mayor

Cameron Lane

Vernon Burton

Lake Helen Commission Zone 1

Kelly Frasca (I)

Heather Rutledge

Daytona Beach Commissioner Zone 2 (SPECIAL ELECTION RUNOFF)