Partly Cloudy icon
67º

Local News

274 nights? ‘Ultimate World Cruise’ to visit all 7 continents, but it will cost you

Royal Caribbean voyage will make stops in 65 countries

Cathleigh Winningham, Producer

Tags: Travel, Royal Caribbean, Cruise, World

ORLANDO, Fla. – Royal Caribbean is offering the perfect trip for anyone looking to getaway for several months.

The company is booking a 274-night cruise that reaches all seven continents.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The trip, dubbed the “ultimate world cruise,” will make stops in 65 countries.

The more than nine-month trip will take place on the “Serende of the Seas” vessel and will set sail in December 2023.

Royal Caribbean says tickets start at $60,999 per person, plus taxes and fees.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cathleigh is a newscast producer and has been with News 6 since 2014. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a degree in communications, with a focus in broadcast journalism. Cathleigh produces the 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. newscasts.

email