274 nights? ‘Ultimate World Cruise’ to visit all 7 continents, but it will cost you

ORLANDO, Fla. – Royal Caribbean is offering the perfect trip for anyone looking to getaway for several months.

The company is booking a 274-night cruise that reaches all seven continents.

The trip, dubbed the “ultimate world cruise,” will make stops in 65 countries.

The more than nine-month trip will take place on the “Serende of the Seas” vessel and will set sail in December 2023.

Royal Caribbean says tickets start at $60,999 per person, plus taxes and fees.