Alert issued for missing 1-year-old boy last seen in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A missing 1-year-old boy last seen in Marion County on Tuesday may be with two adults heading to Illinois, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the boy, Julius Urueta, is considered endangered and a custody order has been issued over safety concerns.

Urueta is believed to be with Samantha Nolan, 34, and Jonathan Urueta, 37, who may be heading to Peoria, Illinois, in a white car.

Urueta was described as 2.5-feet tall and about 23 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 911.