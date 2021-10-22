2021 Seminole County Voter Guide: Races, deadlines, more

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County voters will head to the polls in November for several races, including mayor of Oviedo.

Early voting opens on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. where voters from both Oviedo and Lake Mary can cast a ballot at the Seminole County Supervisor of Elections Office for their respective races.

The polls open for Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 2, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. In Oviedo, voters can head to three polling locations: City Hall, Riverside Park and the Live Oak Community Building. In Lake Mary, voters can head to City Hall.

According to Seminole County, mail-in ballots can be requested up until 5 p.m. on Oct. 23. The vote-by-mail ballot can be turned in to the Supervisor of Elections Office on Election Day before 7 p.m. if it is too late to mail it in.

Oviedo and Lake Mary!



Only 15% of Vote-By-Mail ballots have been returned so far! The USPS recommends you mail your ballot at least one week in advance.



Remember, your Vote-by-Mail ballot must be received in our office by 7 p.m. on Election Day in order to count! pic.twitter.com/Z7Qn108SVJ — VoteSeminole 🗳 (@VoteSeminole) October 20, 2021

Click here for all polling locations in the county.

Below are all the upcoming races in Seminole County. Check back the night of Nov. 2 for election results.

Lake Mary Commission Seat 4

Kristina Renteria

Justin York

Oviedo Mayor

Kevin Hipes

Abraham Lopez

Megan Sladek (I)

Oviedo Council Member Group 1