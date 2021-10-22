Man who killed woman, kidnapped another in Orlando sentenced to life in prison

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man who shot and killed a woman and then kidnapped another in Orlando in 2018 will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Ruddel Pierre was sentenced on Oct. 1 for the shooting death of 40-year-old Tamalari Renee Arnold.

Arnold was found shot in her car in the 4700 block of Harwich Street in November 2018.

A witness told authorities they heard gunshots outside and saw a person, later identified as Pierre, holding a firearm and the second female victim. According to the arrest affidavit, Pierre told the woman to get in the vehicle, and the vehicle sped off. Another witness called 911 when they discovered Arnold shot inside her vehicle.

Around 1:30 p.m., the second victim returned to her home and notified law enforcement.

Officials said Pierre was apprehended a short time later and was taken into custody.