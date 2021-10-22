Palm Coast man convicted of killing Flagler student sentenced to 45 years in prison

Marion Gavins, 20, of Palm Coast, was sentenced to 45 years in prison for the murder of 18-year-old Curtis Gray and for attacking a corrections deputy.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Marion Gavins, 20, of Palm Coast, was sentenced to 45 years in prison for the murder of 18-year-old Curtis Gray and for attacking a corrections deputy.

Records show he was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the first-degree murder charge and five years for attacking a corrections deputy.

In April of 2019, Gavins was seated in the back of an SUV as Gray approached the vehicle, records show.

[TRENDING: Here are all the chicken restaurants coming to the Orlando area | Alec Baldwin tweets about killing woman in shooting mishap on movie set | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

According to prosecutors, Gavins said something to Gray, shot him in the stomach and left in the SUV.

Gray died at the hospital a day after the shooting.

Gavins’ sentencing may be reviewed after he has served 25 years in prison, prosecutors said.

Gavins, 17 years old at the time of the shooting, was tried as an adult.

”We fully support the state’s decision and applaud the Grand Jury and State Attorney Larizza,” Sheriff Rick Staly said in 2019. “Sadly, this is a young man who exhibited increasingly violent behavior that ultimately caused another teenager’s death. Being tried as an adult is the most appropriate way to prosecute this crime.”