Live grenade found during traffic stop in Flagler County, deputies say

Drivers asked to avoid CR-305 between Highway 100, SR-302

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A live grenade was found during a traffic stop on County Road 305 in Bunnell, prompting a large law enforcement presence Monday, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office said deputies arrested a man and found a suspicious device, later determined to be a live grenade.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office’s Bomb Squad is on scene along with Flagler deputies as of 12 p.m.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid CR-305 between State Road 302 and Highway 100.

