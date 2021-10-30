Chicago Red Stars defeat Orlando in regular season finale

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Chicago Red Stars defeated the Orlando Pride 1-0 in the regular season finale on Friday.

Kealia Watt scored in the 65th minute of the game.

The Red Stars played against the Pride three times this season, Chicago won the season series 2-1.

The next stop for Chicago is the postseason, this is the year sixth season in a row the Red Stars have made the playoffs.

The club is the first team to hit this mark in league history.

Orlando did not qualify for the playoffs.