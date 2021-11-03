Here’s where kids 5 and older can get the COVID-19 vaccine

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Appointments are now available for kids as young as five years old to get Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine after the CDC gave the final okay on Tuesday. This paves the way for about 28 million school children to get vaccinated.

More than 91,000 Orange County students between the ages of 5 and 11 are now eligible to get the vaccine. The district announced it is holding several walk-up vaccination events next week at high schools across the county. The district said its for everyone, OCPS families and the public, ages 5 and older. School officials said they are encouraging families and the public to get the shot.

Seminole County emergency manager Alan Harris said they’re also planning vaccination events at local middle schools.

“We’re really hoping it will be the week of the 15th that we launch appointments,” Harris said.

Harris said they originally planned for the vaccination events to happen next week, but he said there has been a delay. Harris said Pfizer and the CDC won’t let the county order about 10,000 pediatric doses until November 9th.

“The second it arrives here in the county then we will open up the appointments,” Harris said.

County health departments may also have to wait longer to get pediatric doses. The Florida Department of Health in Brevard County told News 6 county departments can’t order the shots until November 11.

If you don’t want to wait, News 6 found appointments for younger children at local CVS and Walgreens pharmacies starting this weekend.

“There’s tens of thousands of youth that will most likely want it, but a lot will go to private pharmacies, probably a majority will go to private pharmacies, but we will be the safety net,” Harris said.

Harris adds he has heard from some local pediatricians who are telling their patients to go to the county clinics or pharmacies to get the vaccine because they don’t have the ultracold freezers to store the shots.

Harris said getting younger children vaccinated will play a key role in reaching herd immunity and reducing the chance of new variants.

“We don’t want that again. We don’t want another variant. We don’t want COVID to run rampant. We don’t want our hospitals to go into black status, which I’ve never seen in my entire career,” Harris said. “So hopefully this will be a step forward to some type of herd immunity here in the county.”