Winter, star of ‘Dolphin Tale’ movies, falls ill at Florida aquarium

CLEARWATER, Fla. – Winter, the prosthetic-tailed dolphin that starred in the “Dolphin Tale” movies, may be fighting a gastrointestinal infection.
Winter’s Care Team at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium posted an update over the weekend saying Winter was not behaving normally over the last week.
Veterinarians said initial bloodwork suggests Winter may be battling an infection.
Winter, who has a prosthetic tail, has inspired millions of people around the world for her survival story.
Winter is 16 years old, but when she was just 2 months old, she lost her tail after in a crab trap. “Dolphin Tale” chronicled Winter’s recovery using a prosthetic tail.
Aquarium officials say none of their other animals have shown signs of illness.
