60º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Winter, star of ‘Dolphin Tale’ movies, falls ill at Florida aquarium

Dolphin battling possible gastrointestinal infection

Cathleigh Winningham, Producer

Tags: Winter the Dolphin, Clearwater Marine Aquarium, Florida

CLEARWATER, Fla. – Winter, the prosthetic-tailed dolphin that starred in the “Dolphin Tale” movies, may be fighting a gastrointestinal infection.

Winter’s Care Team at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium posted an update over the weekend saying Winter was not behaving normally over the last week.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Veterinarians said initial bloodwork suggests Winter may be battling an infection.

Winter, who has a prosthetic tail, has inspired millions of people around the world for her survival story.

Winter is 16 years old, but when she was just 2 months old, she lost her tail after in a crab trap. “Dolphin Tale” chronicled Winter’s recovery using a prosthetic tail.

Aquarium officials say none of their other animals have shown signs of illness.

You can send well-wishes to Winter by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cathleigh is a newscast producer and has been with News 6 since 2014. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a degree in communications, with a focus in broadcast journalism. Cathleigh produces the 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. newscasts.

email