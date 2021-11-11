Volunteers help repair home for St. Cloud Army Veteran

ST. CLOUD, Fla. – U.S. Army Veteran Specialist Joseph Harris is more than grateful on this Veterans Day.

More than a dozen volunteers from Home Depot and the Osceola Council on Aging showed up to his St. Cloud home with plenty of tools to work and supplies for a major cleanup.

From trimming branches to painting, those are things Harris said he couldn’t afford doing.

”It makes me feel great. The love in my heart for everybody. I just appreciate it so much,” Harris said.

Harris served in the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1968 during the Vietnam War as a pharmacist and a designated M-14 marksman. He then continued to serve in the Army Reserves.

“To be able to help out a person, especially Joe in this community — we wish we could do this every single day. But we are fortunate to do what we can, and when we can do it, it’s just a privilege and honor,” Ron Potvin, Manager of Home Depot in St. Cloud, said.

Brielle Parsygnat, 9, was the youngest volunteer helping out Thursday.

Ad

“I felt like doing good deeds for other people, and I like helping and volunteering,” she said.

Harris explained he’s honored to have served his country and has a message for those who continue to serve.

“Freedom is not free,” Harris said. “It costs. And it’s a beautiful thing when you have freedom.”

Volunteers also gifted Harris with a new American flag to put in front of his home.