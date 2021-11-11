70º

Winter, star of ‘Dolphin Tale’ movies, in critical condition

Clearwater Marine Aqaurium closing Friday to help with dolphin’s care

Cathleigh Winningham, Producer

CLEARWATER, Fla. – Winter, the prosthetic-tailed dolphin that starred in the “Dolphin Tale” movies, is now in critical condition.

Winter’s Care Team at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium posted an update on her health Thursday, saying tests show that Winter is dealing with additional intestinal abnormalities after being diagnosed with a possible infection.

To focus on Winter’s care, Clearwater Marine Aquarium announced it will temporarily close the facility to the public on Friday.

Winter is 16 years old, but when she was just 2 months old, she lost her tail after in a crab trap. “Dolphin Tale” chronicled Winter’s recovery using a prosthetic tail.

Winter has lived at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium since 2005.

Aquarium officials said no other animals have shown signs of illness.

Cathleigh is a newscast producer and has been with News 6 since 2014.

