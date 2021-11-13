68º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Week 10 edition of In the Trenches with Ian Williams

Williams will share is insight on the Bucs’ return from a bye week

Jamie Seh, Sports Director

Tags: Sports

It is Week 10 of the NFL season and there are plenty of storylines to talk about and predictions to be made.

This is where former San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman and Lyman High School graduate Ian Williams comes in.

He lends his insight and experience to News 6 every week, discussing the NFL at length  in a new segment called “In The Trenches.”

This week, Ian and News 6 Sports Director Jamie Seh discuss the Buccaneers’ return from a bye week, the Jags’ upset of the Bills, Trevor Lawrence, Tua Tagovailoa, Aaron Rodgers, and more. Check out “In The Trenches” with Ian Williams every Saturday night on News 6′s After The Whistle and right here on ClickOrlando.com.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sports have always been Jamie Seh’s game and as the News 6 sports director, she’ll bring you coverage of all the hottest games. From the fields, to the courts, over to the ice, Jamie has the highlights you won’t want to miss and the stories you’ll want to hear.

email