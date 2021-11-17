68º

Marion County schools to launch mobile hiring units to help ease bus driver shortage

The ‘Bus Driver Blitz’ start Dec. 2 at 10 a.m.

Penny De La Cruz, Producer/Digital Journalist

Marion County still searching for school bus drivers

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – In an effort to hire bus drivers, Marion County Public Schools are planning to use mobile hiring units, driving directly to the areas where drivers are needed the most.

According to a press release, during the “Bus Driver Blitz”, buses will be driven and parked at county schools to urge residents to apply for bus driving positions.

The buses will be parked at four different county schools:

  • Belleview-Santos Elementary School - 9600 US-441, Belleview, FL 34420
  • Liberty Middle School - 4773 SW 95th St, Ocala, FL 34476
  • Lake Weir High School - 10351 SE Maricamp Rd, Ocala, FL 3447
  • Marion Technical Institute - 614 E Fort King St, Ocala, FL 34471

The starting salary for MCPS bus drivers is $15.65 an hour, with six hours of work guaranteed each day, according to the release.

The district says it will cover candidate training costs, with the exception of the Commercial Driver License (CDL) exam. MCPS also says drivers will receive paid health insurance, gain accrued time off and are eligible for additional benefits.

The “Bus Driver Blitz” will take place Dec. 2, and last from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information on available bus driver positions, call the Transportation Department of Marion County Schools at 352-671-7050 or www.marionschools.net/careers.

Marion County Bus Driver Blitz (Contributed Photo (Marion County Public Schools))

