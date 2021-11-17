Midwest burger chain’s first Florida location now open near Disney

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A hot rod-themed, fast-casual burger restaurant is now open in Osceola County, not far from Walt Disney World’s All-Star Movies Resort.

Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews opened Wednesday morning at 7640 West Irlo Bronson Highway, which used to house a Shoney’s restaurant, according to a news release.

The business is based out of Fargo, North Dakota, and began in 2012, the release reads. This is the first Florida location for Sickies, which has seven other locations across the U.S.

The restaurant’s menu focuses on burgers and beers but also offers wings, salads and sandwiches.

The new location is open from 11 a.m. to midnight Monday thru Friday and 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday and Sunday.

