Deputies search for missing DeLeon Springs man

Charles Arthur Clifton was last seen around 2 p.m. on Sunday

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing DeLeon Springs man.

The sheriff’s office said 70-year-old Charles Arthur Clifton Jr. was last seen around 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Investigators said he is considered endangered, deputies said he has a heart condition and requires medication.

Deputies said he may be driving his 2002 Chevy Suburban with the license EPJC70.

Anyone who sees Clifton is asked to call 911.

