Old Spice, Secret deodorant sprays recalled

Several popular body sprays are being recalled due to concerns about a possible cancer-causing chemical.

Procter & Gamble is voluntarily recalling 18 versions of its Old Spice and Secret antiperspirants.

The aerosol sprays were sold in stores nationwide and online.

P&G recalls 18 types of antiperspirants (CNN Newsource)

The FDA says the products may contain benzene, which is a human carcinogen.

Exposure to the containment has been known to lead to cancers like leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow, as well as life-threatening blood disorders.

Procter & Gamble has not received any reports of any adverse effects from the products.

The FDA says customers should not use the sprays. Instead, get in touch with Old Spice and Secret through their websites to get your money back.