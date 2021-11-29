Kissimmee police lieutenant arrested on domestic violence charge

A Kissimmee police officer and a civilian member of the agency have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the police department.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A Kissimmee police lieutenant was arrested on charges of domestic violence, officials said.

Lt. Erika Castellucci was arrested Sunday in St. Cloud.

Kissimmee police said Castellucci has been placed on leave pending the outcome of her charges.

“The Kissimmee Police Department takes domestic violence allegations seriously, especially when it involves one of the agency’s members,” the agency said in a statement. “Due to this being an open and active investigation, the department is unable to release any additional information and will not be providing any interviews or other comments at this time.”

According to a charging affidavit, Castellucci and her roommate, who have lived together for two years, were drinking wine and putting a puzzle together when they got into an argument.

The roommate tried to leave, but Castellucci ripped off the roommate’s sweater, the affidavit stated.

Castellucci also prevented the roommate from leaving the home, according to the affidavit.

At one point, Castellucci spontaneously said, “A bottle of wine will do this to you,” the affidavit said.

Neither was seriously injured.

Castellucci was arrested and taken to the Osceola County Jail.