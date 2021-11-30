Missing child alert issued for 17-year-old Florida girl

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Tuesday issued a missing child alert for a 17-year-old girl from Pasco County.

Deputies said they are searching for Bella Sarka, who was last seen Monday near the 12600 block of Pony Lane in Hudson, Florida.

Sarka was described by authorities as white, 5 feet tall and 95 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a green USF hoodie, black pants with a red stripe and black slides.

Deputies said anyone who has information about Sarka’s whereabouts should contact the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office at 727-847-5878 or 911.