NASA delays spacewalk over debris near space station

In this image from video provided by NASA, the International Space Station is seen as astronauts in the SpaceX Dragon capsule undock on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, (NASA via AP)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Concerns over space debris has delayed Tuesday’s planned spacewalk at the International Space Station.

NASA says they received a debris notification late Monday and chose to delay the spacewalk until the potential threat could be properly assessed.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The notification comes just days after a field of debris got uncomfortably close to the space station following a missile test by Russia.

NASA has not said if the debris alert on Monday was connected to the Russian test.

The agency says it will attempt the spacewalk by astronauts Thomas Marshburn and Kayla Barron on Wednesday if there is no threat from the debris.