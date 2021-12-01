Hold my beer: Heineken offers IOU beverage gift packages ahead of shipping delays

As 2021 sees supply chain delays cascading through Christmas, this beer company is offering a solution.

Heineken is offering customers experiencing shipping delays for holiday presents the chance to claim a Heineken IOU starting at 10 a.m. on Dec. 10.

Interested participants can request an IOU by sharing a brief explanation or screenshot of their gift delay at the following link. If selected, customers will receive same-day delivery of a shipment containing empty IOU packaging, a prepaid debit card and instructions.

Purchasers can then use the money provided to buy a pack of Heineken to couple with the IOU message.