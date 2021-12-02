Arrest made in fatal shooting of teenager in Deltona

An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Xyrus Zelaya, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Xyrus Zelaya, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened at a house party on Waterview Drive in Deltona in late October, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office said Markland Roberts, 43, of Deltona, is facing a manslaughter charge and attempted manslaughter with a gun charge.

[TRENDING: Man accused of raping 18-year-old woman delivering pizza in Kissimmee | 3 teens accused of causing $771,000 worth of damage at several construction sites | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

At 12:05 a.m. on Nov. 1, deputies said investigators were called to Halifax Health in Deltona after hospital staff reported a gunshot victim was brought to the facility and a second victim was brought to Central Florida Regional Hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds.

Deputies said Zelaya died from his injuries at Halifax Health. The 17-year-old at Central Florida Regional Hospital suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to deputies.