66º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Stay inside the Grinch’s cave. Here’s how

Utah attraction offering limited stays for $19.57 per night

Cathleigh Winningham, Producer

Tags: Grinch, Holidays, Travel, Weird News

BOULDER, Utah – If you’re not necessarily in the holiday spirit, there may be a getaway for you. How about spending the holidays inside the Grinch’s cave?

Vacation rental company Vacasa is teaming up with Dr. Seuss Enterprises to rent out a replica of the Grinch’s Mount Crumpit lair.

The cave, located in Utah, is 5,700-square-feet and comes complete with everything the Grinch adores.

Visitors can rent the two bedroom, two bathroom spot for $19.57 per night, in honor of the book’s original release year.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cathleigh is a newscast producer and has been with News 6 since 2014. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a degree in communications, with a focus in broadcast journalism. Cathleigh produces the 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. newscasts.

email