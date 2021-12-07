Stay inside the Grinch’s cave. Here’s how

BOULDER, Utah – If you’re not necessarily in the holiday spirit, there may be a getaway for you. How about spending the holidays inside the Grinch’s cave?

Vacation rental company Vacasa is teaming up with Dr. Seuss Enterprises to rent out a replica of the Grinch’s Mount Crumpit lair.

The cave, located in Utah, is 5,700-square-feet and comes complete with everything the Grinch adores.

Visitors can rent the two bedroom, two bathroom spot for $19.57 per night, in honor of the book’s original release year.