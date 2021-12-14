More than 5.9M Floridians to travel for Christmas and New Year’s, AAA says

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Christmas and New Year’s approaches, AAA is forecasting more than 5.9 million Floridians will travel for the year-end holidays.

The COVID-19 pandemic interrupted many holiday plans in 2020 and AAA is anticipating an increase in 1.5 million Florida travelers from Dec. 23 to Jan. 2 compared to last year, a 35% increase, according to a news release.

Bob Athman from Port St. John has family traveling to Florida this holiday season.

“I think people have safety measures in place and they just feel more comfortable with what’s going on,” Athman said.

Nationwide, AAA says more than 109 million people will be traveling 50 miles or more. AAA estimates more than 100 million will travel on the roads and more than 6 million will fly to their destinations.

“Travelers should pay careful attention to COVID travel requirements, particularly those journeying outside the United States,” said Debbie Haas, vice president, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The requirements to enter different countries may vary by destination and over time. Also, Americans should be aware that new rules require them to provide a negative COVID test within a day before reentering the U.S., regardless of their vaccination status. AAA stands ready to assist you in making travel plans with confidence, so you can sit back and enjoy your vacation.”

The Biden administration recently implemented a change that requires anyone flying into the U.S. from abroad to have a negative COVID-19 test no more than 24 hours before their flight.