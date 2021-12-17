Hearing set for woman who drove her children into ocean off Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A court hearing will be held Friday for a woman who drove her three children into the ocean off Daytona Beach in 2014.

A hearing focused on court supervision will take place at 2:30 p.m. for Ebony Wilkerson, who was arrested on attempted murder charges after the incident. Wilkerson was ordered to a treatment facility in 2016 after she admitted to not taking her medication to treat her mental health issues.

It’s not known if Wilkerson will be present at the hearing.

Wilkerson drove her minivan into the Atlantic Ocean in March 2014 with her three children -- then ages 3, 9 and 10 -- inside. She was 28-weeks pregnant at the time and later gave birth to a healthy baby.

According to Volusia County sheriff’s deputies, one of the children said that Wilkerson locked the doors of the minivan on March 4, rolled up the windows and drove into the ocean, saying she was doing it to “keep all of us safe.”

The children were not seriously injured in the incident and were rescued by beach officials and onlookers.

Two years ago, Circuit Judge Raul Zambrano allowed Wilkerson to leave Florida on conditional release. Wilkerson had been in transitional housing in Daytona Beach since 2017.

In May 2018, a judge denied Wilkerson’s request to have unsupervised visits with her children and husband. Wilkerson has previously said her husband was abusive and she was trying to get away from him, which was one of the reasons her request for unsupervised visits with him was denied.