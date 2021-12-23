Volusia beach patrol gets ready for busy holiday weekend

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Lifeguards and beach patrol are ready for the crowds to hit the beach this weekend. Volusia County Beach Safety said while the temperatures are nice outside, the ocean will be a bit rough and you expect to see the red flag flying.

“We’re telling people to make sure they’re swimming in front of those staffed lifeguard towers,” said Captain Tammy Malphurs.

Malphurs said their lifeguards are prepared for strong rip currents this weekend.

“We will be fully staffed, all hands on deck and we’re ready. We will be down here Christmas day,” she said.

Volusia County is opening nine additional ramps, which will be open through New Year’s Day. It’s also putting additional toll booths at the most popular ramps like International Speedway Boulevard and Flagler Avenue.

Malphurs said the midday high tide this weekend could also cause issues.

“So, we will be closed to driving during the high tide conditions so you will have to seek off-beach parking,” she said.

Lifeguards and beach patrol will also be working to update you on those conditions.

“Download our beach app you can find all the information that you need on our beach app and it’s up to date,” she said.