CDC issues guidance for healthcare workers for possible surge of COVID hospitalizations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new emergency guidance for healthcare workers for a possible surge of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

At the moment in Central Florida, AdventHealth is not seeing an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

AdventHealth officials are preparing for a possible surge because the COVID-19 positivity rate has gone from 5.5% to nearly 27% at Centra Care clinics.

The CDC now says any healthcare worker who has COVID-19 and is asymptomatic can return to work after seven days with a negative test.

Any healthcare worker who has received a COVID-19 vaccine and the booster does not need to quarantine at home following high-risk exposures, according to the new CDC guidance.

Health officials note this guidance may change as more information about the omicron variant becomes available.

Today on the eve before Christmas Eve we are caring for 7 patients who are COVID-19 positive. We expect post-holiday... Posted by Halifax Health on Thursday, December 23, 2021

Halifax Health officials said the omicron variant is more contagious than the delta variant.

Halifax Health officials also said omicron’s behavior is more consistent with a cold virus compared to the delta variant.