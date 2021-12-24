Man arrested in Flagler County accused of driving stolen vehicle, deputies say

Christopher Stilwell , 45, was booked in the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and is being held on a $4,000 bond.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A man faces drug and grand theft auto charges following an arrest at a traffic stop in Flagler County, deputies said.

According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, 45-year-old Christopher Stilwell was arrested after deputies spotted a car traveling north on U.S. 1 matching the description of a stolen white Grand Prix.

Stilwell, later identified as the driver of the vehicle stolen out of Volusia County, and the car’s other occupants were asked to exit the vehicle when deputies stopped them at Commerce Boulevard, according to investigators.

Deputies said Stilwell told them the car belonged to his friend’s fiancé and he received it on Sunday or Monday to change the oil and make other repairs.

Investigators, however, proceeded to contact the registered owner of the vehicle, who claimed he did not know Stilwell.

Deputies said they also found cocaine on him when he arrived at Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and faces a cocaine possession charge in addition to grand theft auto.

He is currently being held in the detention facility on a $4,000 bond.

The passenger in the stolen car was released without charges, deputies said.