Jaguars vs. Patriots: How to watch, stream, listen

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Jets won 26-21. (AP Photo/John Munson)

The Jacksonville Jaguars will head to Massachusetts this week where the team will play against the New England Patriots at 1 p.m. on Sunday, the game will air on WKMG-TV.

What channel is the game on? WKMG-TV

How can you listen to the game? 105.5 FM and 660 AM

How can you stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Which team is favored to win the game? New England is a 15.5-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total is set at 41.5

Jacksonville currently has the worst record in the NFL and New England is currently fighting for a spot in the AFC playoffs. The Jaguars are on a seven-game losing streak.

If the Patriots defeat the Jaguars and the Detroit Lions beat the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Jacksonville will have the first overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

If this happens, this would be the second year in a row Jacksonville would have the top pick.

Going into Sunday’s game, Jacksonville has the worst offense in the NFL, and New England has the second-best defense in the league.

The Patriots only give up 17 points a game.

New England’s defense is led by linebacker Matthew Judon and corner J.C. Jackson.

Judon has 12.5 sacks and 13 tackles for losses. Jackson has seven interceptions this year.