Vehicle strikes 5 children in Florida, killing 2

WILTON MANORS, Fla. – Two children have died and three other children were injured when a vehicle plowed into them Monday afternoon in Wilton Manors, authorities confirmed.

The incident occurred in the 2400 block of Northwest Ninth Avenue, according to News 6 partners WPLG.

According to Fort Lauderdale Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan, two of the children were pronounced dead at the scene.

He said three other children were taken to Broward Health Medical Center. One child was listed in critical condition and the other two were in stable condition.

Drivers in the area are advised to seek alternate routes as the area is currently blocked to traffic.

The victims’ ages and identities were not immediately released.

Further details about the crash were also not immediately known.