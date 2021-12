Yahalea Carr, 15, of Deltona. Reported as missing from her Deltona home on Dec. 26, 2021, according to Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are searching for a 15-year-old girl who went missing from her home in Deltona on Sunday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say Yahalea Carr, 15, was last seen near 6:30 p.m. at her home on Beal Street in Deltona.

Beal may be under emotional distress, say officials.

Anyone with information into Beal’s whereabouts is asked to contact 386-248-1777, or 911 in an emergency.