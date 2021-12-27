WATCH LIVE: Florida bald eagle couple prepares for eaglet hatching

Bald eagle couple Harriet and M15 are inching closer to welcoming two eaglets in their nest in North Fort Myers.

FORT MYERS, Fla. – An egg-citing countdown has begun for a beloved pair of bald eagles and their thousands of online fans.

The Southwest Florida Eagle Cam is focused on the couple, affectionately named Harriet and M15, and their next brood of eaglets.

The two eggs were laid on Nov. 20 and Nov. 23 and are approaching the average 35-day incubation period, according to Southwest Florida Eagle Cam website.

A blog post on Sunday evening describes a tiny ‘pip’ or crack spotted in one of the eggs, meaning the eaglets are emerging soon.

You can watch the livestream by clicking here.