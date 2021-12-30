Man, 23, charged with sexual battery on a minor, Lake County deputies say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A Tallahassee man was arrested and charged with a felony Tuesday after multiple law enforcement agencies said they investigated allegations he had engaged in sexual contact with a minor.

The victim told deputies Jordan Flanigan, 23, said he was 17 at the time of the incident when he was really 21 years old, according to an arrest affidavit.

Both were involved in a short-term online sexual relationship that led to Flanigan and the victim agreeing to meet and have sex in his car in Clermont, deputies said.

The victim said she met Flanigan through Instagram, and she stated she stopped contacting him after he disclosed his real age because she became uncomfortable speaking with him, records show.

Officials with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office shared a report of the incident with Lake County deputies in July, and the Tallahassee Police Department became involved in November, deputies said. The agencies worked to make multiple unrequited attempts to contact Flanigan by phone, records show.

Tallahassee police made contact with Flanigan in December and seized his cell phone, according to the affidavit. He was ultimately arrested in Tavares by Lake County deputies on Tuesday, charged with lewd or lascivious behavior with a victim age 12 to 16 and given a $15,000 bond.

Flanigan bonded out of the Lake County jail the same morning as his booking on the felony charge. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Jan. 24, 2022.